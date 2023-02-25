$14M Nursery school commissioned at Kokshebai

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall commissioned the Kokshebai Nursery School on Tuesday.

The school, which Osbert Rebeiro constructed, is pegged at $14 million.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, said that previously the pupils had to manoeuvred the rough terrains for more than five miles as they travelled to Taushida, a neighbouring village, to receive an education.

Delivering remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that ensuring each child receives an education regardless of their geographic location remains a top priority for the government.

She told parents that the Irfaan Ali-led Administration firmly believes that once given the resources, the hinterland children can achieve the same success as those on the coastland.

She further stated that constructing a school is only part of giving children a strong education; the other is ensuring trained teachers are in each classroom.

Students of the Kokshebai Nursery School [Photo: Ministry of Education]

The Education Minister also disclosed that the Ministry’s Breakfast programme would be extended to the village, textbooks would be given to each pupil, and in July, each school-aged child will receive $40,000 through the Because We Care cash grant programme.

Minister Dharamalall noted that this is part of the government’s agenda to ensure every citizen benefits from the rapid development that is taking place.

While in the village, Ministers Manickchand and Dharamlall commissioned a health facility.

Like this: Like Loading...