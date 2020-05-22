15 lbs of ‘ganja’, 13,000 cannabis plants go up in flames

-police destroy nursery, five camps during eradication exercise
Five camps with 15,000 pounds of ‘ganja’ along with over 13,000 cannabis plants were destroyed by the cops during a narcotics eradication exercise yesterday in the Berbice River.
The 13-hour operation commenced at 06:00 on Thursday at the villages of Gatetroy and De Veldt which led to the discovery on three acres of land that had the cultivated cannabis.
According to the police, the plants measured between two (2) and six (6) feet in height.
Additionally, a nursery with an average of 3,000 seedlings were also found and destroyed by fire.
A 21-year-old labourer of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice is presently in police custody after he was nabbed while on one of the marijuana fields.
Investigations are currently ongoing.