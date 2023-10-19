150 EXHIBITORS SET TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING AGRI INVEST FORUM

Preparations are complete for the eagerly-awaited Agri Investment Forum and Expo this Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal. At a press briefing and tour on Wednesday at the ACCC, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, alongside the planning committee, shared details about the scheduled activities for the event running from October 20 to 22. Renata Burnette attended the briefing and brought us more in her report.

Like this: Like Loading...