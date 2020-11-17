16 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death confirmed in last 24 hours

Within the past 24-hours, the COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 140 here in Guyana, while another 16 persons were tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday afternoon, 10 persons confirmed with the virus are presently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 100 individuals have been placed in Institutional Isolation.

Additionally, 710 persons are in home isolation.

To date, of the 4,890 persons who tested positive for the COVID-19 in the country, 3,930 have recovered.

The latest COVID-19 related death is a 42-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who is said to have died today (Tuesday) while receiving care at a Government health facility.

Upto press time, there have been a total of 140 in Guyana.