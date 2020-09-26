16 more persons test positive for COVID-19

Within the last 24 hours, 16 more persons have been confirmed with the new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, bringing the total number of cases to date to 2,725.

However, of this total, 1,535 persons have recovered from the life threatening disease while 74 COVID-19 patients succumbed.

According to the Health Ministry, presently there are 1,120 active cases in Guyana inclusive of 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 1,104 persons in isolation.

Of the 1,104 persons, 232 are in institutional isolation and the other 872 in home isolation while there are 82 persons in institutional quarantine.