We start tonight by telling you that ….COVID-19 has claimed the life of yet another child locally, bringing to three the number of children who have succumbed to the disease since the start of the outbreak in March 2020. In addition, in the last 24 hours, four more children became hospitalized due to the disease. The Health Minister believes that a more deadly variant of the disease may be behind children’s increased hospitalization and deaths. Temika Rodney has the details of this story.

