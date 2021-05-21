160 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana within 24 hours

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday afternoon (today) announced that a whopping 160 positive Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests were recorded by health authorities in the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to date to 15,903.

Presently, there are 18 individuals obtaining medical attention in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 113 placed in institutional isolation and eight (8) persons in institutional quarantine.

Currently, 1,876 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country are in home isolation.

Of the total 15,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13, 545 persons recovered while 351 individuals succumbed.