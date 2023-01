At about 21:30h on Sunday, Police carried out a raid exercise along the seawall road between Vlissengen and Camp Road, Georgetown, against all categories of motorcycles.

A total of 162 motorcycles were pulled in and lodged at the Brickdam Enquiries Office.

The motorcycles will be processed and documents checked by a Certifying Officer and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

