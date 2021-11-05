16yr old critical after parting fight with father and men who threw firecrackers

After asking two males to desist from throwing firecrackers in front of his Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara home, Michael Anthony called Rakesh and his 16-year-old were dealt with several chops and lashes about their bodies on November 4.

Police revealed that the suspects were throwing firecrackers on his gap whilst he was in front of his yard when he approached them and asked them to cease doing such. They later had an exchange of words and a physical altercation.

The suspects then left and armed themselves with a cutlass and metal pipe and went back to Anthony and dealt him several lashes and chops about the body.

As a result, the victim’s 16-year-old son came to his assistance and he was also dealt several lashes about the body by the suspects.

The two suspects then made good their escape as the victims were rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. The 46-year-old father was treated and sent away while his son was admitted and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to undergo surgery as his condition is regarded as serious.

