Friday, April 5, 2024
‘17 GENERATOR SETS CAN NOT POWER A NATIONAL GRID’ – FORMER MINISTER PATTERSON SCHOOLS GOVERNMENT

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has offered a critical view of the government’s handling of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), asserting that superficial measures and public relations efforts are insufficient for advancing the utility’s progress. Patterson’s metaphorical remark that the government is “sailing up a creek without a paddle” suggests a lack of effective strategy or direction in addressing the challenges facing GPL, which include frequent power outages and service reliability issues. This statement indicates a call for more substantive solutions and leadership to improve the electricity sector’s performance and reliability for the benefit of Guyanese citizens. Travis Chase expands on Patterson’s criticisms and delves into the broader context of the issues at GPL and the government’s responses.

