Dorothy Jean Tillman, a teen from the Chicago area, made history earlier this month as the youngest person to earn a doctoral degree in integrated behavioural health at just 17 years old. Dr. Tillman was a student at Arizona State University. This remarkable achievement highlights her exceptional academic prowess and dedication. For more details on her journey and what this milestone means for her future, see the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

