17-year-old remanded to Prison for murder of Canal man

A 17 year old was on Friday handed down a murder charge when he appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at Wales Magistrate Court. The crime was committed on Deonarine Ramachandran called ‘Avinash’.

The accused teen, who is from Conservancy Dam, Canal #1 Polder, WBD was not required to plea. He was remanded until 2022-10-27.

According to reports, 29-year-old Deonarine Ramachandran of Conservancy Dam, Canal #1 Polder, West Bank Demerara was tragically murdered on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The incident occurred around 22:30 hours at the Conservancy Dam in Canal #1.

A 17-year-old suspect and his 58-year-old father were held in connection to the murder.

Enquiries disclosed that Ramachandran and the 17-year-old suspect were consuming alcohol at the now deceased man’s house when the teenager became intoxicated and began to behave in a disorderly manner.

The 17-year-old reportedly picked up a knife and made several attempts to take his own life. This prompted the 29-year-old man to intervene by taking away the knife. Ramachandran also dealt the accused several slaps in an effort to ‘calm him down.’

The 17-year-old then ran out of the house in a furious manner, using a abusive language and a series of threats as he made his way home.

He subsequently armed himself with a cutlass and returned to Ramachandran’s home, where the now deceased man also armed himself with a cutlass, approached the teenager and attempted to chop him but failed.

As a result, the suspect ran away on the Conservancy Dam, where he continued to use a series of expletives and threats directed towards Ramachandran. The 29-year-old man reportedly became annoyed and again confronted the suspect. During the confrontation, the teenager ran away and went home where his 58-year-old father got involved.

A scuffle then ensued between the Ramachandran and the 58-year-old man, during which the 17-year-old suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Ramachandran a stab to his abdomen.

Ramachandran was picked up by relatives who escorted him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Both suspects (teen and his father) were subsequently apprehended by police ranks as investigations continue.