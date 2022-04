The new session of the Demerara Assizes opened on Tuesday, and its agenda will comprise trying a total of 352cases, among them a whopping 174 sexual offences. And after a two-year hiatus because of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremonial march-past by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) marked the opening of the various sessions of the Demerara Criminal Assizes recommenced with much pomp and ceremony. Antonio Dey was there and filed this report

Related