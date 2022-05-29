17M in cocaine found at City Wharf

On 28th May 2022, CANU Officers conducted an operation at the Demerara Shipping Limited, Lombard Street, Georgetown, that resulted in the discovery of a bag containing several parcels of suspected cocaine inside a container.

The suspected narcotics were transported to CANU Headquarters, where it was tested and confirmed to be cocaine. The twenty-one (21) parcels of cocaine, with a total weight of 24.63 kg, has a street value of approximately GUY 17 M. However, the fact that it was discovered on the wharf, indicates that it was intended for transshipment to another overseas territory which would have increased its street value.

Investigations are ongoing.

It must be mentioned that staff from CANU and other agencies recently participated in several maritime training courses which included container cargo operations and vessel searches. These courses were facilitated by the UNODC (CCP), EU (SEACOP) and the United States government and were aimed at strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement units operating at port facilities throughout the country.