In 2023, a total of 133 murders have been recorded, signaling an increase in this category of serious crimes, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum. However, he also highlighted a decrease in nine other categories of serious crimes. Please refer to Renata Burnette’s report for additional details on these crime statistics.
18% INCREASE IN MURDERS RECORDED FOR 2023 – DECLINE SEEN IN OTHER SERIOUS CRIMES – BLANHUM
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on