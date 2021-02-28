18-month-old female critically injured being run over by car driven by dad

Less than 24-hours after a toddler was crushed to death by a motor lorry being operated by his father, an 18-month-old girl is now in a critical condition, after she was allegedly run over by a car which her dad was driving on Sunday (this) morning.

The badly injured female has been identified as Adena Ramkissoon of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Her father, Danny Ramkissoon, is said to operate a “home-based” taxi service and according to a police statement, as the man was about to leave his house “on a taxi work” using his white old-model Raum, he stated that he “felt as though his vehicle ran over something.”

“He stopped, exited the vehicle and on checking he observed his daughter (victim) lying motionless under the left rear side of the car. He call out for his wife after which they picked up the child and rushed her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was admitted a patient in the Emergency Unit. Her condition is listed as critical.”

The police noted that statements have not yet been taken due to both parents being traumatized.