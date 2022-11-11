18-year-old charged for Break and Enter and Larceny



A Magistrate denied application for bail for Tyreek Bouyea, an 18-year-old labourer of Lot 31 Grove Public Road, EBD.

On November 9, 2022, he was arrested and was on Friday charged for the offence of ‘Break and Enter and Larceny’ committed on the dwelling house of AlisaWilliams, a 23-year-old Cashier of Craig, EBD.

The robbery occurred between November 8th & 9th and the total value of the articles stolen is $453,000.

The charge was laid under Section 229 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offenses) Act Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove

Magistrate’s Court #1 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was refused. The matterwas adjourned to 03/01/2023 for statements.