18-year-old Kaneville resident remanded for illegal possession of ammunition

Mark Singh, an 18 year-old unemployed resident of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara was arrested on 2022/09/13 and charged on 2022/09/16 for the offence: Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (one 9 mm ammunition) without license, Contrary to Section 16 (2)(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05 as amended by the Firearms (Amendment) Act 17/2007.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate court before Principal Magistrate Sunil Scarce on 2022/09/16 where the charge was read to him.

Singh entered a not guilty plea, and was remanded to prison until the 31st October, 2022.