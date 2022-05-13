18 young professionals of Linden allocated Houses

Eighteen young professionals from the mining town of Linden, Region Ten will soon be moving into their new homes, having finalised the documentation process for the units today.

Earlier today, the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and staff of the Land Allocation Department facilitated the exercise at the Regional Housing Office, Linden.

A number of the young professionals, including doctors, teachers, Police officers, and other public servants were given a walk through of the homes allotted to them in Amelia’s Ward. The beneficiaries will officially receive the keys to their homes in the coming weeks as construction wraps up.

Over the coming weeks, another 22 units will be allocated and handed over, accounting for the first 40 units which have been built.

In January 2021, during a cabinet outreach, President, His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali outlined a massive development plan for Linden, inclusive of a 1000 homes project. This project will see housing units being constructed to cater to young professionals of all income brackets.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority met with several young professionals who indicated their interest in these homes.

The first phase of the project saw the construction of 40 two bedroom, one toilet and bath elevated units. Already preparation has started in the form of land clearing and infrastructure development for the second phase of the Government’s 1000 homes project for Region 10.