$18M discovered buried from Gordon Street money heist

Police on Sunday confirmed that they have discovered $18 million cash relating to the gold and money heist which took place last Thursday in Gordon Street Kitty.

In a release on Sunday, the police said they unearthed the money from a bucket that was buried in one of the three suspects’ yard. One of the suspects is said to be an active Guyana Defense Force officer, Keyon King.



On August 5, police received a report of a multi-million robbery at Wallison Enterprise about 10:05 hrs. Three unidentified men wearing face masks and armed with handguns, came with a white car and parked north of the building, and entered the compound, through the main gate, after indicating to the security guard that they were there to sell gold.

According to sources close to the investigation, ex GDF members were also involved in the robbery where 60 oz of raw gold valued at $24M along with $38M cash and two phones valuing close to $400,000 were stolen.

The armed men after entering the waiting area of the company reportedly spoke to the 20-year-old cashier and showed her a small package, then immediately drew their firearms and ordered her into an office where the money and gold were secured.

At the time the other victims, a gold-smith, and another man were in the said office and were held at gunpoint.

The suspects then ordered the workers to open the two metal safes after which they handcuffed the victims with plastic straps.

The cashier raised an alarm, after which the security immediately went to her rescue and kicked opened the office door.

Police are continuing their investigations.