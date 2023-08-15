This report details an ongoing police search for an individual residing in Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown, suspected of fatally stabbing his friend. The incident occurred when the victim attempted to intervene in a fight. Travis Chase’s report elaborates on the circumstances of the altercation and the subsequent tragic outcome.
18YR OLD STABBED TO DEATH IN LEOPOLD STREET – ‘HE WAS THE PEACEMAKER’ – MOTHER
