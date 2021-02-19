19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Guyana

Within the last 24 hours, 19 persons who underwent testing for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) received positive results for their tests.

These results were from a batch of 843 persons that were tested on Friday (today), taking the total number of confirmed case in the country to 8,357, to date.

According to the Ministry of Health, presently there are 514 active cases in Guyana while the death toll remains at 189.

Nine (9) persons are receiving medical care at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 42 individuals were placed in Institutional isolation.

Currently, 463 persons are in home isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 57,745 people were tested in the country since the virus was detected locally.