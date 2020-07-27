19 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Guyana within 24 hours

–19 more placed in institutional isolation, death toll remains at 20

A whopping 19 more persons were confirmed positive with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours here in Guyana.

This is according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, who made the disclosure moments ago during the Public Health Ministry’s daily COVID-19 update.

He stated that the number of positive cases now stand at 389 since testing began and the number of deaths attributed to the virus remain at 20.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Institutional Isolation is 188, an increase of 19 from statistics reported yesterday (Sunday), and 34 persons have been placed in institutional quarantine (an increase of one from yesterday’s data).

Four (4) persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).