19-y-o knifed to death by teenager over old feud

A 19-year-old was allegedly beaten then knifed to death by a teenage labourer from his village today as a result of an old feud the two had shared sometime back.

Dead is Barneth McKenzie of 14th Street, Dazzel Housing scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) allegedly by the suspect who is said to reside some three streets away from Mckenzie’s residence.

Reports are that around 16:50h, the now dead man was at a shop in his village when the 18-year-old assailant approached him.

The two young men became involved in a heated argument which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

As a result of this, the labourer left that location and went to his home where he reportedly armed himself with a knife.

He then returned to the shop and dealt a stab to Mckenzie’s abdomen.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency treatment but by the time he arrived there it was too late. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old suspect was arrested and investigations into the matter continue.