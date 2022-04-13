19 YEAR-OLD LINDEN TEACHER FATALLY STABBED BY BOYFRIEND

Shenese Walks, a 19-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by her 21-year-old boyfriend. It is reported that the tragic murder occured sometime between 15:30 hours on Tuesday and 11:45 hours on Wednesday at Lot 311 Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, where the school teacher and her boyfriend resided.

According to reports, following a misunderstanding between the couple, the deceased armed herself with a knife. The 21-year-old man reportedly took to take the knife from her and stabbed her to the left side of the neck. He then secured the house and went away.

On Wednesday, around 08:00 hours the suspect contacted his brother and informed him of what transpired. Now accompanied by his brother and aunt, the suspect turned himself in at the Grove Police Station.

Police ranks and the suspect visited the scene, where the deceased was observed dressed in a white strip top with long blue pants, lying on her back, beside a bed with a knife stuck in the left side neck.

The woman’s body was subsequently escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

The 21-year-old suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

