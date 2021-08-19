19-year-old Lindener charged for raping a child under age 16

A Linden teen is now facing charges after being accused of raping a child under 16 years. According to the facts presented in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court # 1 on Wednesday, 19-year-old Gabrielle Allen called ‘Gabby’ of Lot 26 Buck Hill Wismar,Linden was arrested over the weekend based on allegations of Rape. Further, upon investigation by the Linden Police, the unemployed teen was charged for the act under section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03. Allen appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where she was not required to plea and was remanded to prison until September 10.

Related