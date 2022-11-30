19-year-old loses life in Buxton Accident

19-year-old Treon Goppy was killed on Tuesday on the Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara in an accident.

The accident involved motor car #PWW 6816, owned and driven at the time by 43-year-old Kwame Gentle of Railway Line Buxton; and motor cycle #CK 7430 — driven at the time by Devon Grant, a 22-year-old ExxonMobile worker of Friendship, East Coast Demerara, and pillion rider Treon Goppy (now deceased), a 19-year-old labourer at NABI Constructions and who resided at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara.

The accident occurred around 12:30 hrs, when the driver of motor Car PWW 6816 was proceeding east along the northern driving lane on Buxton Public Road when he alleged that he put on his left-side indicator to pull north onto the northern parapet and felt an impact to the left side front of his vehicle.

As a result of the impact, he observed two males were on the northern parapet with injuries about their bodies.

The EMT was summoned where both victims (motorcyclist and pillon rider) were picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Treon Goppy was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later died whilst receiving treatment.

The motorcyclist was admitted in GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Unit suffering from head injuries.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 43-year-old motorcar driver and no trace of alcohol was found. He is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.