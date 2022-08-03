19 year old remanded to prison for robbing Cellphone from Indian National

A 19 year old mason- Shawn Collins Savest was on Wednesday remanded to prison for an armed robbery carried out on an Indian National.

The teen of Lot 38 Russell Street, Charlestown, allegedly while in the company of others, and armed with a knife, robbed Sabaronie Magadai of one cellular phone valued at $80,000 on the 31st July at Kitty Seawall, Georgetown.

He Pleaded not guilty. However, he was remanded to prison until August 10th when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown’s Magistrate Court.

According to reports, on the day in question at about 23:00hrs, Magadai and his friends were “liming” at the seawall when Collins approached him and asked for $1000. Magadai refused, and Collins whipped out a knife and pointed it at the victim. 4 other suspects surrounded them and relieved the victim of his phone. They then escaped.

Police patrol were in the area, they were informed and started a search. The victim positively identified Collin to the police. Collins then began to run and threw the cellphone between in some rocks. The phone was retrieved and Collins was eventually apprehended, told of the offense, cautioned and arrested.