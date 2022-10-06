19-year-old sentenced to 6 months in prison for possession of marijuana

Jaheim Bowen, a 19 year-old Porter of Bareroot Village, East Coast Demerara on Thursday handed down a six months imprisonment together with a fine of $283,320 (Guyana currency).

Police Headquarters, noted that the teenager on Tuesday was arrested for the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking: Contrary to Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act Chapter 10:10.

This occurred on Tuesday at Canvas City Wismar, Linden.

Jaheim Bowen appeared, virtually, at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Magistrate Wanda Fortune where the charge was read to him.