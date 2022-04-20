19 year old Wanted By Police for Murder

A wanted bulletin has been issued for 19-year-old Luis Jose Medina Zapata also known as ‘Kemos’.

The teen is wanted in connection with the murder of Felipe Galaviz, a Venezuelan national, who was fatally stabbed at Oronoque, Port Kaituma on April 15.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the police on 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

Zapata’s last known addresses are listed as Oronoque, Port Kaituma and Tucupita, Venezuela.

According to the police report, Zapata went home at about 23:30hrs and saw his wife and the deceased imbibing. It is alleged that an argument ensued among them which eventually turned deadly after Galaviz was stabbed to his neck and shoulder by the suspect who later fled the scene.

Galaviz was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he started to receive treatment but he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.