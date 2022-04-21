19 Year Old Wanted Murder Suspect Caught While Hiding Out At Kuru Kururu

Almost two weeks after a wanted bulletin was issued for Joshua Williams, the 19-year-old was on Wednesday caught hiding out at Kuru Kururu, on the Soesdyke/Linden highway.

On April 8, 2022, the Guyana Police Force issued a Wanted Bulletin for Williams who was wanted for questioning in relation to the alleged murder committed on Joseph Davis, a 41-year-old miner of Swan, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The incident occurred on 28th of March at the GPHC.

Commander for Regional Police Division 4 ‘B’, Ms. Denise Griffith has indicated that around 16:45 hrs on Wednesday, acting on information received, a party of policemen went to the home of the suspect’s father, a 41 year-old taxi driver of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway where the suspect was found hiding behind a chair in the living room. He was arrested for alleged murder, committed on Joseph Davis.

The suspect’s father was also arrested for harboring a wanted fugitive.

They were both escorted to the Timehri Police station where they were placed into custody.