2 in custody as Police intercept car with over 90kg of ganja  

A 29-year-old driver and a 24-year-old male occupant are in custody after they were busted with 90.58 kilograms of marijuana in the car they were in during a roadblock on the Helena #1 Public Road on Tuesday night.

HGP Nightly News understands that ranks from the Anti Crime Patrol at Mahaica Police Station made the discovery at about 22:30h.

Reports are that motorcar PYY 3323 was intercepted, and the driver and occupant were searched. During the search of the vehicle, Police ranks found six bulky bags containing 70 transparent parcels with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The men were told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and placed into custody. The vehicle and suspected cannabis were escorted to the Mahaica Police Station. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...