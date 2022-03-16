20 year old Baramita man Remanded for Murder of Venezuelan 

On Monday, March 14, 2022, Twenty-year-old Keron Williams called Virgil Henry of Return Baramita, North West District was charged with the offence of Murder Contrary to Common Law committed on Rafael Antonio Soto when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 1 before Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan. He was not required to plea.

Williams was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until Monday, April 4, 2022, for statements.

Venezuelan Rafael Antonio Aquino Soto, who was 43 years old died from a stab wound to the chest between February 10 and 11 after fighting with another man over a woman.

Williams who was on the run was caught and arrested on March 8, 2022, at Big Creek Backdam, North West District.