20 year old charged for forcing child to watch sexual act

Twenty-year-old Keyron Healis of Silvertown Wismar Linden was released on $75,000 bail after being charged for the offence of Causing a Child Under 16 years to Watch a Sexual Act. The incident occurred on 4th December 2021. Healis was subsequently arrested and charged on 2022-03-02 for the crime.

The charge was laid under Section 12 (2) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 08:03 and the accused appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via Zoom at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plea. The matter was postponed to 2022-03-23.