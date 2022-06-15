20-year-old nabbed with 71.3 grams suspected cannabis at Providence

On Wednesday, around 00:15hrs, ranks from the Providence Police Station stopped and searched a 20-year-old man. That search reportedly revealed a black bulky plastic bag which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.The suspected narcotics weighed 71.3 grams.

According to the police, ranks on mobile patrol were proceeding east along Red Road Providence, East Bank Demerara, when in the vicinity of Massy Store, when they observed the male clad in a black jersey, a gray three-quarter pants and a blue shoulder bag heading in the western direction. He reportedly began acting in a suspicious manner when he saw the Police vehicle.

Two ranks immediately exited the vehicle and approached him and carried out a search. The suspected cannabis was found in his blue haversack bag.

He was told of the offense committed, cautioned and arrested.

The 20-year-old unemployed man was escorted to the Providence Police Station along with

suspected narcotics. The suspect is presently in custody pending charges.