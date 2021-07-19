20-year-old nabbed with firearm at Stabroek Market

A 20-year-old man, who was caught with a firearm and ammunition at the Stabroek Market, was remanded to prison when he appeared in court on Monday.



Police said on July 16, Kyle Small had in his possession a .40 Stern Ranger automatic pistol and five .40 ammunition without being the holder of a firearm license.



Small, a resident of of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell told the court that on July 16, police patrolling Stabroek Market observed Small behaving in a suspicious manner and decided to search him.



During the search, the lawmen found the loaded firearm in Small’s side bag.



Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly denied Small bail and ordered him remanded to prison until his next scheduled court appearance on August 23, 2021.



