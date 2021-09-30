20 yr old electrician fatally shot at Festival City North R’veldt

Police are reporting a fatal shooting incident in the Festival City North Ruimveldt area on Thursday morning. Dead is 20-year-old electrician Joshua Denny.

According to reports at about 07:20 hrs on Thursday, the victim’s sister reported to police that shortly after he left home for work, she was told that he was shot. She indicated that she saw her brother laying on the roadway bleeding from a wound to his chest.

As a result, she rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, succumbed while in surgery.

Police are currently investigating the matter. More details in a subsequent release.

