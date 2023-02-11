$20,000 bail for driver busted with just over one ounce of ganja

Munesh Bissessar, 28, of Dry Shore, Essequibo Coast, who was busted with 37 grams or 1.3 ounces of marijuana in his tractor on Friday, was granted bail of $20,000.

Bissessar, called ‘Sunil,’ was hauled before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that on February 10, 2023, at Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, he had 37 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. The matter was adjourned to March 24, 2023.

The 37 grams of marijuana found in the compartment of the tractor [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ February 10, 2023]

Reports are that at about 00:35h on the day in question, ranks were on patrol in the area when they observed motor tractor TR 26837 transporting perishable items.

As a result, the tractor, which was driven by Bissessar, was stopped and searched.

During the search, a transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was unearthed in a compartment of the tractor.

The Police had said that Bissessar told them that “Officer, is a small-time hustler.”

Like this: Like Loading...