$200,000 bail granted to former Guyana Lands & Surveys Commission Head

The former Head of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC), Trevor Benn, was released on $200,000 bail for a misconduct in public office charge.

On Friday (today), Benn made his Court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was charged in relation to the sale of some six acres of unmarked lands at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He is expected to make his next court appearance on March 31.

Last month, the cops were called to probe the transaction, for which some $27 million was paid to the GL&SC yet no land was marked to be allocated.

On Wednesday morning, Benn was hauled in by authorities for questioning into the leasing of the unidentified lands to Janico Industrial Engineering Limited, a company located at Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Benn is being accused of defrauding the State by inducing persons by false pretense, knowing that the land in question is owned by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

The issue in question came to light in February, 2021, following examination of the transaction by the current GL&SC administration, after a legal notice was received from the company’s lawyers in December 2020 demanding the six acres of land be handed over.