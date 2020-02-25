2018 PIRACY ATTACK ORIGINATED FROM A TURF WAR OVER FISHING GROUNDS

COI report handed over to government

Minister of State, Mrs. Dawn Hastings-Williams received the final Report of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2018 Piracy attacks and the death of Guyanese fishermen off the Coast of Suriname.



The CoI was commissioned by President David Granger in June 2019. He had described the attack on the fishermen as a “massacre” and declared June 25, 2018 a national day of mourning in their honour. On or about April of 2018 four boats carrying some 20 fishermen were attacked off the coast of neighbouring Suriname. Three bodies were found while some were able to escape and according to them, the remaining missing individuals were forced into the sea with weights tied to their legs.



Min. Hastings-Williams noted that the Head of the COI, Dr. Rishee Thakur was mandated by the President to investigate, determine and make findings of fact on all matters in relation to the piracy attacks; determine the number and the identities of the persons killed, determine the identities of the perpetrators and motives behind such violations, with a view of ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.



Meanwhile, Dr. Thakur in his remarks, said during the inquiry it was determined by extended findings that the piracy was organised, planned, systemic and executed open confrontation that has its origins in a turf war over fishing grounds.



“We were able to establish that in no uncertain terms,” he said.



Dr. Thakur also noted that during the inquiry, it was discovered that while there were 350 cabin cruisers or fishing vessels in the Corentyne, there is not a single registered crew or trained and licensed captain.



Among the recommendations therefore are for the Chief Co-op Officer to address the congestion and excessive number of fishing boats and the traffic in that area since it is seen as a source of tension among fishermen. Additionally, an institution of fishing standards in the area with training and licensing of captains and fishing crews and a vessel monitoring system in accordance with the Fisheries Act and the transformation of the Inter-Agency Piracy Task Force into a permanent statutory body.