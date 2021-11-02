20yr old attempts to smuggle drugs in blue soap at Lusignan Prisons

A 20 year old woman of Cummings Park Sophia is now in police custody after she attempted to smuggle cannabis sativa in blue soap at the Lusignan Prisons on November 1. Police said the young woman went to the prison to visit an inmate when a search was conducted on a bag she was carrying that contained a quantity of blue soap. Upon examination of the soap, eight plastic parcels with of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found. The suspect was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested before being escorted along with the suspected narcotics to the Vigilance Police Station. The narcotic was weighed and amounted to 22 grams.

