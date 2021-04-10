21-month-old infant dead after mom abandons him in drain

A teenage mother has been arrested after she allegedly left her baby boy inside of a drain and subsequently jumped into a canal to escape persons who questioned her about the infant’s whereabouts.

The incident occurred around 19:00h on Friday (yesterday) at the Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The now dead child’s mom had initially claimed that he was hungry so she “went in search of something for him to eat.”

According to a police statement, later in the afternoon (on Friday) when she was questioned about the whereabouts of her child she attempted to run and jumped into a canal. The police were promptly summoned.

“After being taken out of the canal she took the police to the location where she allegedly left the child. He was immediately rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was checked for any marks of violence but none was seen. It was later escorted to Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).”

The police noted that the teen mom was then escorted to the Parika Police Station, EBE, where she was told of the allegations, cautioned and that she gave a statement under caution.

She is currently in police custody pending further investigations.