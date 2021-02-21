21 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana within 24 hours

Twenty-one (21) more persons were confirmed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana during the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) which stated that the 21 positive cases were from 1,294 tests conducted.

Another 21 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours from some 1294 tests conducted, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,420.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, there are 498 active cases, 10 of which are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the other 488 are in isolation.

There are also 11 persons in institutional quarantine.

At present, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 189 and the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus now stands at 7,733.