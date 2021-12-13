21 per cent decrease in serious crime – National Assembly hears

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, on Monday, informed the National Assembly that the country recorded a 21 per cent decrease in serious crimes over the period January 1, 2021 to December 13, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The minister was at the time addressing the National Assembly as he presented the Police (Amendment) Bill of 2021.

In July of 2021, the minister had reported a 19.3 per cent decrease in serious crimes. That was from the period January 1, 2021 to July 30, 2021 when compared to same period for 2020.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in November, outlined a stats-based crime-fighting strategy. This includes a targeted strategy catering for interventions for hotspot regions. Consideration is also being made for incentives for members of the Guyana Police Force for good performance.

The crime fighting strategy will also see expansion of the smart city programme to all parts of the country with heavy investment in intelligence gathering.

Additionally, President Ali noted that there will be a high penalty for persons found with illegal weapons.

Members of the National Assembly were also informed by Minister Benn, that there has been a 30 per cent decrease in road deaths.

At the launch of Road Safety Month, Minister Benn had called on members of the force to advance its routine interventions to change the lawless culture of road users.