21-y-o motorcyclist loses control of bike, slams into minibus

-hospitalised with fractured foot, injuries about body

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is now nursing a fractured right foot along with other injuries about his body after he lost control of the bike and slammed into the left side rear bumper of a minibus.

The injured young man has been identified as Akeem Timmerman who hails from Seventh Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that around 13:00h on Monday, minibus (BXX 6814) was proceeding North along the Western side of Third Avenue Bartica while Timmerman’s motorcycle (Trade Plate JSP-1) while trailing the bus .

However, the 21-year-old allegedly lost control of the motorcycle and collided into the left side rear bumper of the mini bus, resulting in him falling onto the roadway and sustaining injuries about his body and right foot.

Public spirited persons rushed to aid the injured young man’s aid and transported him to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

He is currently hospitalized at that medical facility in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, according to Police Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Linden Lord, a breathalyzer test was administered on the 42-year-old minibus driver and no trace of alcohol was found.

The minibus along with the motorcycle involved in the accident have been lodged at the police station and investigations into the matter are currently in progress.

