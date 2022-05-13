21-year-old driver in Hand-en-Veldt fatal accident charged

21 year old Saif Arjune, of Lot 35 Green Field, East Coast Demerara was on Thursday charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving when he appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabio Azore.

Arjune was also charged for Driving a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.

The 21-year-old man was the driver of the motorcar involved in the fatal accident that occurred on Monday May 9, 2022 on the Hand-en-Veldt Public Road, East Coast Demerara, which claimed the life of 44-year-old Shaziah Hoosain.

He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $275,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned until June 30, 2022.