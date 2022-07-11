21-YEAR-OLD NABBED WITH 1 GRAM OF GANJA AT TUSCHEN MARKET

During an intelligence led operation that spanned several areas in Regional Police Division #3 on Sunday, cops nabbed a 21-year-old man in Tuschen Market Square wrapped brown paper was found which contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The narcotics was found on a 21-year-old self-employed male of Tuschen, EBE. The 21-year-old admitted ownership and was told about the offence and escorted to the Leonora Police station where the said narcotics was weighed in his presence and it amounted to one (1) gram. It was sealed in his presence and lodged at the said station.