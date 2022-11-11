21-yr-old remanded to prison for firearm possession after getting $10,000 bail on another charge

A 21-yr-old construction worker was granted $10,000 bail on narcotic possession charge. However, he was remanded to prison for firearm possession.

Vishal Raghoo called Kevin, age 21, a construction worker of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and charged on Friday by ranks of Vigilance Police Station with the offence – Possession of Narcotic for the Purpose of Trafficking, Contrary to Section 5 (1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10.

Raghoo appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him, and he pleaded not guilty.

He was granted $10,000 Court bail, and the matter was postponed until Friday, December 23, 2022.

On Friday, Vishal Raghoo also answered to the charge of Posession of Firearm Without License, contrary to Section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05.

At about 11:00hrs today, the defendant appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Azore, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded to prison until 2022-12-23 for report.