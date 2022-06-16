211 SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE BASIC RECRUIT TRAINING

Another 211 of the country’s youth have committed to ‘service’ in the Guyana Defence Force following their successful completion of the Basic Recruit Course.

After 12 weeks of intense induction training, designed to transform their minds and bodies, making them fit for a military career, the newest batch of soldiers were officially welcomed to the Force at their graduation parade held on the Patrick Williams Drill Square, Colonel John Clarke Military School, Tacama.

Of those graduating, 30 are females.

Acting Chief-of-staff, Colonel Julius Skeete, while congratulating the new soldiers, was firm in communicating to them, the Force’s expectations. He reminded that their careers have only now begun, and which also brings with it, much responsibility. “This is where it really starts. You will be seen as upholders of high values and standards. Our society will expect you to defend our territorial integrity; you will be expected to show leadership in your homes, communities and be role models to youths everywhere. Wherever you go, whether in or out of the uniform, our nation will expect and demand the highest standards from you,” he urged.

Private Trevin Williams, a resident of Upper Mazaruni, emerged as the Best Graduating Student, while Private Shamar Stevens copped the prize for Runner-up Student. Private Nikassi Fraser won the prize for Best Military Knowledge and Private Shamar Stevens received the prize for Best Fitness. The prizes for Best Shot and Best Drill went to Privates Kelson Williams and Joshua Fiffee, respectively.

(GDF)