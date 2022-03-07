22-year-old busted with $5.6M worth in cocaine laced in mats; another woman arrested

22 year old Akata Makeba Garnett was arrested at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara after mats in her luggage were found laced with $5.6 million worth of cocaine.

The woman was destined for Barbados with five (5) mats laced with cocaine weighing 5.274kgs on Saturday.

According to a statement form the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Headquarters, Makeba and another woman Malika Scott, 32 years old, of Grove East Bank Demerara have been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.